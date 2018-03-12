Wind advisory in effect for several GA counties

A wind advisory is in effect for several Georgia counties from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday.

Winds are expected to reach between 20-25 miles per hour with occasional gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The advisory is in effect for the following counties:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9AM-7PM today. Wind gusts up to 40mph are possible. Be ready for a blustery, chilly day. pic.twitter.com/oXtA3XD4BQ — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) March 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.