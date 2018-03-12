Wind advisory in effect for several GA counties - CBS46 News

Wind advisory in effect for several GA counties

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A wind advisory is in effect for several Georgia counties from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday.

Winds are expected to reach between 20-25 miles per hour with occasional gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The advisory is in effect for the following counties:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs

