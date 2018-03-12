Atlanta United has record-breaking home opener

There was plenty of excitement surrounding Atlanta's professional soccer team's home opener on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United soccer fans are let visiting D.C. United know when you come to the "A" you better be ready to play.

Atlanta United hype man Michael Collier put down his trombone to tell us about the excitement happening on the home field.

Now in it's second season, Atlanta United looks to continue it's winning ways after making the playoffs last year.

"It means everything to us," said one fan. " It's the perfect team. We were hungry for a team like this. It brings together everybody."

The excitement showed as the crowd broke it's own major league soccer single-game attendance record with more than 72,000 tickets sold.

