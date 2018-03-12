Atlanta mayor introduces programs aimed at helping people stay in their homes

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms thinks too many residents of the city are struggling to stay in their homes so she's introducing new programs to help people keep from being priced out of their neighborhoods.

Meshawn Reynolds grew up in a house on Atlanta's southside.

CBS46 asked if Reynolds if there were any memories of the house as a child.

"Yeah that was my room right there when you see it boarded up what goes through your mind I wish I could get it back," said Reynolds. "I wish I could get it back."

But that's easier said than done. The price of the house has been as low as $10,000 but as high as $200,000 even now boarded up. It's a six-figure property that many working class families cannot afford.

"We're losing we're losing the race. Won't none of us be around here any more. Just be honest and I hate that though because like I said we're losing our neighborhood," said Reynolds.

To stop longtime residents from losing their neighborhoods, Mayor Bottoms just announced three new programs as part of her commitment to affordability.

"The three new programs that we are announcing today will enable critical health and safety repairs for homes that are owned and occupied by our most vulnerable residents," said Bottoms.

The programs will let homeowners make up to $30,000 in repairs that could help them keep their houses.

"Through these owner-occupied programs homeowners will have access to deferred forgivable loans which will allow them to do things like fix their plumbing or repair their roof on their primary residence," said Bottoms.

The initiatives represent the start of the mayor's ambitious billion dollar affordable housing campaign to be financed through private and public money. It's a big number but it's also a big problem.

"We have $190,000 households right now in the City of Atlanta 43 percent of those are owner occupied, 27 percent of those are people struggling to keep their house," said Bottoms.

