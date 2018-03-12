Henry Co. residents claim they are being threatened

Marilyn Flynn lives in the Eagles Landing community in Stockbridge for the last 27 years. She is opposed to the creation of the new city Eagles Landing

“This could have far reaching affects, it would separate the haves from the have nots," said Flynn. "It will create more segregation.”

Last week lawmakers removed the homestead exemption tax from the bill. Now Flynn feels she wont be able to pay her mortgage.

“At the age of 84 I do have a sizable homestead exemption, I don’t know I can add a couple hundred on a teachers requirement,” said Flynn.

Flynn re-posted a picture she saw a year ago on Facebook with former Stockbridge city officials and Eagles Landing developers. She says people in that photo made legal threats if she didn’t remove the post.

“I got a letter from one of the developers who is in the picture. They are squandering information, two days later," said Flynn. "They threatened and I cant afford it”

Trina Baynes is fearful of retaliation from those people who are behind this proposal of this new city.

“It's like enslaved to some degree they are taking liberties with where i want to live with how I want o be in my community I chose to live in Stockbridge I didn’t choose to be governed by that group of people so I strongly oppose it,” said Baynes.

