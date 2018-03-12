Permitting problems threaten "March For Our Lives" protest

An Oregon daycare owner who abandoned several children at her facility to go tanning has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.More >
An Oregon daycare owner who abandoned several children at her facility to go tanning has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.More >
Authorities say the teens were forced to communicate with individuals responding to ads placed on the Backpage website through the Text Now app.More >
Authorities say the teens were forced to communicate with individuals responding to ads placed on the Backpage website through the Text Now app.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
A police report reveals a shocking admission from a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old Arizona mother.More >
Beau Shell has an ice cream obsession. So much so, Beau started his own mobile business – Lil’ Ice cream Dude - at just 8 years old.More >
Beau Shell has an ice cream obsession. So much so, Beau started his own mobile business – Lil’ Ice cream Dude - at just 8 years old.More >
In the commercials, the bad guy is always scared away when he realizes he's being recorded by a doorbell camera, but this guy couldn't care less.More >
In the commercials, the bad guy is always scared away when he realizes he's being recorded by a doorbell camera, but this guy couldn't care less.More >
Liberty Plaza was built next to the state capitol so people would have a place to exercise which is part of their first amendment rights.More >
Liberty Plaza was built next to the state capitol so people would have a place to exercise which is part of their first amendment rights.More >
The pus to update Georgia's voting machine is running into some resistance.More >
The pus to update Georgia's voting machine is running into some resistance.More >
Delta Air Lines has been subjected to swift political retribution in its home state of Georgia for crossing the National Rifle Association.More >
Delta Air Lines has been subjected to swift political retribution in its home state of Georgia for crossing the National Rifle Association.More >
The controversial plan to break apart the city of Stockbridge to form a new city is in the hands of the State House of Representatives.More >
The controversial plan to break apart the city of Stockbridge to form a new city is in the hands of the State House of Representatives.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked conservative lawmakers for the failure of the Republican bill to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law, as aides signaled a greater willingness to work with moderate Democrats on upcoming legislative battles from the budget and tax cuts to health care.More >
President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked conservative lawmakers for the failure of the Republican bill to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law, as aides signaled a greater willingness to work with moderate Democrats on upcoming legislative battles from the budget and tax cuts to health care.More >