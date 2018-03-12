Veteran firefighter dies after responding to two calls

Cobb County is mourning the loss a a veteran firefighter who passed away while on duty after responding to two calls.

Firefighter Stacey Boulware, 44, collapsed at Station 5 in Vinings after returning from back to back incidents, March 12. She was transported to Kennestone Hospital but later passed away.

Boulware began her fire career June 28, 1999. She was a long time member of the Cobb County Fire Hazardous Materials Team and served at several different fire stations during her career.

In 2015, Stacey received the Firehouse Magazine Heroism award along with the Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services Firefighter Cross for heroism in rescuing a trapped occupant from a well-involved apartment fire.

