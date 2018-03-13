Police find young boy found wandering in cold

Atlanta Police officers went door-to-door in a neighborhood in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning after two women found a young boy wandering in the cold overnight.

The boy, believed to be around five or six years-old, was found walking along Giben Road just after midnight. The women were driving into the neighborhood, saw the boy and immediately called 911 to alert police.

Police tell CBS46 News that the boy's mother went out for the evening and left her two teenage sons in charge of him. They fell asleep and the boy wandered off outside.

Police say the boy was not appropriately dressed for the weather conditions.

The Department of Child and Family Services was called in to assist.

Police were able to locate the child's grandfather, who picked the boy up. The boy is believed to be in good condition.

