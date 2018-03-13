Freeze warning in effect for several GA counties

A freeze warning is in effect for several metro Atlanta counties as temperatures plummeted into the high 20s in some areas overnight.

The warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. After the warning expires, a freeze watch will start up again later Tuesday evening and will remain in effect until Wednesday morning.

The following counties are under the freeze warning:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton and Henry counties.

Otherwise on Tuesday, expect sunny skies but it will be breezy and cool with temperatures in the mid 50s. A secondary shot of cold air moves in Tuesday night, bringing us another cold day Wednesday. Temperatures rebound into the 60s Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Plan on more rain as we head into the weekend.

It's cold & windy this morning. The wind chill temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Right now, it feels like it's only 30 in #Atlanta, 29 in Carrollton, & 29 in Gainesville. @CBS46 #Cold #Freezing pic.twitter.com/IGuShPiEM6 — Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) March 13, 2018

