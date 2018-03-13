Water main break closes Norcross roadway

A water main break has led to a road closure that may cause problems for commuters in Norcross throughout the day on Tuesday.

South Old Peachtree Road will be closed between South Berkeley Lake Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard because of the water main break.

Crews expect the roadway to reopen sometime around 8 p.m.

No word on what caused the break. It's also unclear if residents in the area have lost water service as a result.

Commuters are being advised to avoid the area, if possible.

