Rapper Craig Mack dead at 46

Popular 90s rapper Craig Mack passed away at the age of 46 on Monday.

Mack is survived by his wife and two adult children.

In 1994 he rose to fame with his hit single "Flava in Ya Ear," which was released through Bad Boy Records.

To many, including hip hop mogul and Bad Boy Records founder Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Mack was a major part of bringing attention back to the East Coast music scene.

The acclaim of Mack's hit-single which boasted lyrics like " here comes the brand new flava in ya ear, time for new flava in ya ear, I'm kicking new flava in ya ear, Mack's a brand new flava in ya ear" even earned him a Grammy nomination for best rap solo during the 37th annual awards show.

A later remix of the hit song featured famed rapper and fellow label mate Notorious B.I.G.

On Twitter, the hip hop community mourned Mack's loss.

Rest In Peace! Good brother... #CraigMack .... Alvin Toney love my brother... https://t.co/zHjZbjbfMS — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) March 13, 2018

Rest In Peace To The Bro #CraigMack Rest Easy My Guy ???? https://t.co/kVsURUCOQc — DJ CLUE (@DJCLUE) March 13, 2018

