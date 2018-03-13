Sewer line connections on hold in DeKalb County

Business is booming on the north side of DeKalb County.

Everywhere you look, there’s a new development going up, but progress has been put on hold much to the surprise of developers.

County Commissioner Nancy Jester said a lack of sewer capacity and a federal consent decree to improve the sewer system has led to a complete halt in hook-ups.

“We have a de facto moratorium which they’re not talking about,” Jester said.

As a result, major developments are at a standstill near Perimeter Mall and at the site of the old GM Plant.

“That’s a big site,” Jester said. “Let’s say Amazon wanted to locate there. They couldn’t stick a shovel in the dirt and connect to the sewer system today. So we’ve got to get this fixed.”

Developers have sent numerous emails to the commissioners stating, “The sewer issue is a total lack of communication”, “We’re out of time as of Friday and I have to know where we stand with the sewer capacity review/approval,” and “I want to know the truth.”

“They’re calling my office, they’re emailing me, they have questions and they’re not getting answers and responses from the administration,” Jester said.

The CEO’s office maintains the county is still open for business even though no one has been able to hook up to the sewer system in DeKalb since December 20.

Officials said they have been waiting on the Environmental Protection Division to provide input on new protocols to properly address capacity and flow issues.

“It’s catastrophic,” Jester said. “We’ve got to get this fixed.”

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.