Students on school bus may have seen deceased teenager's body

Authorities are investigating the death of teenager whose remains were discovered Monday morning on the side of the road near Pleasant Grove Road and Majesty Drive.

The body of a 15-year-old white male has been identified, but authorities will not be releasing his name or the school he attended. It is believed the teen was a residence of the area his remains were discovered in.

Prior to the discovery, students on school buses may have seen the victim lying in the grass near the roadway.

The Paulding County School District will be providing assistance to schools and students affected by the incident.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.