Inmate dead ten days after arrest, GBI investigating

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of Rockdale County Jail inmate.

Shali Tilson was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, according to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The 22-year-old had been in custody sine March 3 for disorderly conduct and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

