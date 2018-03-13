Duluth Police officer proposes to girlfriend during school visit

During a visit to a Dunwoody preschool, a Duluth police officer popped the question to his girlfriend in front of the group of preschoolers and she said yes!

Officer Jay with the Duluth Police Department invited his girlfriend to the school for "Community Helpers Week" at The Weinstein School at the MJCAA in Dunwoody but she had no idea what was about to happen next.

Watch the video below (App users, tap here for the video)

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.