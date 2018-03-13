Duluth Police officer proposes to girlfriend during school visit

During a visit to a Dunwoody preschool, a Duluth police officer popped the question to his girlfriend in front of the group of preschoolers and she said yes!More >
A water main break has led to a road closure that may cause problems for commuters in Norcross throughout the day on Tuesday.More >
A Gwinnett County girl who had been missing since Friday has been found safe.More >
For servicemembers who give the ultimate sacrifice, their families often suffer the most. CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer shows how Folds of Honor is providing families financial peace.More >
Police have released photos of a man they say was caught on camera stealing steals from a home in unincorporated Lawrenceville.More >
A server at a Maine IHOP restaurant asked a group of black teenagers to pay upfront for their meal, prompting the manager to issue a public apology. Manager Melvin Escobar told the Sun Journal newspaper that "this is the first time it happened, and that will be the last time."More >
Authorities say the teens were forced to communicate with individuals responding to ads placed on the Backpage website through the Text Now app.More >
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.More >
A young Michigan man who was swept away by a massive wave in the Bahamas had plans to marry his girlfriend.More >
In the commercials, the bad guy is always scared away when he realizes he's being recorded by a doorbell camera, but this guy couldn't care less.More >
