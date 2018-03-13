Attorney General: GBI asked to investigate alleged violations by - CBS46 News

Attorney General: GBI asked to investigate alleged violations by former Mayor Kasim Reed's press team

By WGCL Digital Team
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's Office has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to investigate an alleged open records violation by former City of Atlanta personnel. 

The request for an investigation came after a local news reporter revealed text messages that showed an effort by former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's press secretary to delay releasing information about unpaid water bills by Atlanta city officials. 

