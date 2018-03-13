East Cobb Council of PTAs to rally at state capitol

Some students in metro Atlanta will be a part of a national protest Wednesday.

The walkout is to protest gun violence in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Some schools support the students' right to protest while other schools say students who protest could face consequences.

Aislinn Landrum-Iaizzi is a mother of three. She's also the legislative chair for the East Cobb Council of PTAs. She supports the Cobb County school administration's stance on not condoning a walkout and possible consequences for students. But she also understands students have a voice and want to be heard.

"I'm so excited that they are informed, they are passionate, and they want to create change. These kids are going to be, they are the future," said Landrum-Iaizzi. "Just because they're kids don't mean they don't have something important to say and that we don't need to be listening to them."

That's why Wednesday at 1 p.m., after Cobb County schools have let out early, she's rallying students and parents to gather at the state capitol. She wants the students to meet legislators and let the lawmakers hear their concerns.

"We can show them how to page their representative, get in front of them, and ask questions. Let their voices be heard to the decision makers," said Landrum-Iaizzi. "You can talk all day long to your friends but let's talk to the people that actually have the power to change laws and enact policy."

She doesn't know how many people will show up at the capitol. She did say there are 34 school in the East Cobb Council of PTAs. She's hoping to have representatives from all of them. People are asked to wear red so they'll be visible.

