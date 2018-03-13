City of Atlanta opening warming center for Tuesday night, Wednesday night

The City of Atlanta is opening an emergency warming center in anticipation of Tuesday and Wednesday’s frigid temperatures.

The center will open Tuesday at 6 p.m. and remain open until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, then reopen at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and stay open until 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Rec. Center at 3404 Delmar Lane NW. Those needing help getting to the location can get help at the Gateway center at 275 Pryor Street SW in Atlanta.

Men, women and children are welcome. For more information, please contact the Office of Constituent Services at 404-330-6023.

