Four men charged with murder, other charges in deadly Barcelona Wine Bar burglary

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office formally indicted four men in the fatal shooting and robbery at Barcelona Wine Bar on Nov. 19, 2017.More >
The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office formally indicted four men in the fatal shooting and robbery at Barcelona Wine Bar on Nov. 19, 2017.More >
The body of the 15-year-old white male has been identified, but authorities will not be releasing his name or the school he attended. It is believed the teen was a residence of the area.More >
The body of the 15-year-old white male has been identified, but authorities will not be releasing his name or the school he attended. It is believed the teen was a residence of the area.More >
Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis has been charged with rape in Atlanta.More >
Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis has been charged with rape in Atlanta.More >
Authorities confirmed the body of a deceased person located in the Yellow River has been identified as an Atlanta woman reported missing on February 4.More >
Authorities confirmed the body of a deceased person located in the Yellow River has been identified as an Atlanta woman reported missing on February 4.More >
Police have arrested a man accused of raping a 12 year-old girl multiple times at a home in southeast Atlanta.More >
Police have arrested a man accused of raping a 12 year-old girl multiple times at a home in southeast Atlanta.More >