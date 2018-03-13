Four men charged with murder, other charges in deadly Barcelona Wine Bar burglary

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office formally indicted four men in the fatal shooting and robbery at Barcelona Wine Bar on Nov. 19, 2017.

Chelsea Beller, 19, was shot and killed during the robbery.

Carlous Bailey, 20, Terry Jones, 19, Samuel Ott, 21 and Ira Williams, 19, have been charged with murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, false imprisonment, second-degree burglary, participation in criminal street gang activity and smash and grab burglary.

According to the DA’s office, Bailey, Ott and Williams forced their way into Barcelona Wine Bar on Howell Mill Road with guns in hand. Jones acted as the driver, dropping the three men off and circling around the block to wait for them to complete the robbery.

Beller and four other employees were inside the restaurant at closing, and surveillance video showed Bailey forcing Beller upstairs to the management office while Ott and Williams stayed downstairs. The four other employees’ hands and feet were bound with duct tape.

According to the DA, video showed Bailey shooting Beller in the shoulder. Beller removed her phone to call 911 but Bailey grabbed it from her hand and smashed it to the ground. The DA then said Bailey unloaded the safe and Williams then came upstairs and held Beller at gunpoint.

Shortly after, Beller collapsed to the floor and died.

According to the DA, instead of meeting Jones outside the three men fled the restaurant and carjacked a Lyft driver parked across the street. Police found a latex glove and articles of clothing belonging to the suspects at the scene.

