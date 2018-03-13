DeKalb homeowner issued $20K water bill

The water billing woes continue for customers in one metro Atlanta county.

Debbie Daniel might just have a point when it comes to the water bill for the single-story home which she owns in Dekalb County.



"I don’t know what to do at this point. I’m at wits end. I’ve done everything you asked me to and I’m getting no resolution," said Debbie Daniel, property owner.

She said her water bill jumped $2,000 in the past two months bringing the grand total to more than $20,000.

"Do you expect me to come out of my pocket with $20,000 to pay you when you can’t really prove that it’s my issue,?" said Daniel.

Daniel first disputed the bill a year and a half ago. Since then, she repaired a small leak on her end and yet the bill has continued to increase.



From the customer representative the only thing I’ve gotten is it’s an issue on your side," said Daniel. "We’ll send somebody out and replace the meter and I’m like if you’re replacing the meter then you obviously know you have an issue. "

To this day, her meter is under water and her plumber told her she has no leaks.

"He says there’s nothing leaking in that house and underground," said Daniel. "If there were a broken pipe underground the whole yard would be saturated, but it’s not."

County officials did admit to CBS46 on Tuesday that there is a problem and the issue is in dispute and therefore the homeowner doesn’t have to pay a penny.

"I’d like an apology. I’d like for somebody to say hey we’re really sorry that we’ve stressed you with this and we will take care of it," said Daniel.

A Dekalb County spokesperson said they informed Daniel that she didn't have to pay for water service while they try to determine what is causing the problem. her water will also remain on and bills that are sent out are for information purposes only.

