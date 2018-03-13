Consumer Alert: Beware of fake iPhones

Beware of smartphones that look and feel just like the real thing. Experts say they are so similar to real phones that even repair stores are fooled at first sight.More >
Beware of smartphones that look and feel just like the real thing. Experts say they are so similar to real phones that even repair stores are fooled at first sight.More >
An East Point church plans to teach kids how to protest ahead of a nationwide walkout planned Wednesday in response to a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >
An East Point church plans to teach kids how to protest ahead of a nationwide walkout planned Wednesday in response to a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >
It's a split second decision to make if you're driving alone and you see those flashing lights go on behind you.More >
It's a split second decision to make if you're driving alone and you see those flashing lights go on behind you.More >
Atlanta Police officers went door-to-door in a neighborhood in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning after two women found a young boy wandering in the cold.More >
Atlanta Police officers went door-to-door in a neighborhood in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning after two women found a young boy wandering in the cold.More >
Some metro Atlanta parks are being littered with animal remains and in many cases the distribution trend is being discovered by park visitors.More >
Some metro Atlanta parks are being littered with animal remains and in many cases the distribution trend is being discovered by park visitors.More >
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.More >
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.More >
A server at a Maine IHOP restaurant asked a group of black teenagers to pay upfront for their meal, prompting the manager to issue a public apology. Manager Melvin Escobar told the Sun Journal newspaper that "this is the first time it happened, and that will be the last time."More >
A server at a Maine IHOP restaurant asked a group of black teenagers to pay upfront for their meal, prompting the manager to issue a public apology. Manager Melvin Escobar told the Sun Journal newspaper that "this is the first time it happened, and that will be the last time."More >
Authorities say the teens were forced to communicate with individuals responding to ads placed on the Backpage website through the Text Now app.More >
Authorities say the teens were forced to communicate with individuals responding to ads placed on the Backpage website through the Text Now app.More >
A young Michigan man who was swept away by a massive wave in the Bahamas had plans to marry his girlfriend.More >
A young Michigan man who was swept away by a massive wave in the Bahamas had plans to marry his girlfriend.More >
Wednesday at 10 a.m., national walkout protests are planned across the nation and here in metro Atlanta.More >
Wednesday at 10 a.m., national walkout protests are planned across the nation and here in metro Atlanta.More >