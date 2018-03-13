Family of missing man worried about his safety

A Marietta man is missing and his family fears he could be on Kennesaw Mountain hurt and in the bitter cold.

"I'm really concerned for him. I'm really concerned about his safety. This is not like David," said Neill Blake.

Neill Blake is a mother trying to stay hopeful as she searches for her 25-year-old son David Blake, the youngest of three boys. He went missing last Thursday near Kennesaw Mountain.

"He's quiet and in my spirit I feel like he's hurt somewhere or he's hurting. I don't understand it. I don't know," said Blake.

She told us she last saw David Wednesday night. They had coffee together and went to his roommate's recital at Georgia State University.

"When we got home around 10:30 he was fine. He told me he hadn't felt well so he hadn't gone to work that day but he just, his demeanor was as usual," said Blake.

When David didn't show up at work Thursday or Friday, his manager called his family. They called police. Cobb County officers found David's car parked in this overflow lot at Kennesaw Mountain National Battleground Park.

"He is an avid outdoorsmen. He loves survival skills and survival gear," said older brother Stuart Blake. "What we would expect him to take on a trip, we found in his apartment. But he comes to the mountain here all the time. We grew up about ten minutes away and used to come hike after school

David's phone pinged in near the mountain Thursday but there's been no cell or bank activity since. Police say they've had two separate K-9 teams and Georgia State Patrol's aviation team out searching to no avail. His family is hoping passing out these flyers will help bring him home.

"The people closest to him, nobody noticed anything off, that's why it's a complete mystery to all of us. We're just looking for clues," said Stuart.

