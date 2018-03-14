Atlanta men charged with trafficking marijuana in Alabama

Two Atlanta men are facing drug charges after both were busted on Monday for allegedly trafficking marijuana in Alabama.

Gordon Shannon, 31, of Ellenwood and Jeffery Lee Warren, 30, of Atlanta were arrested after a three-month joint investigation by the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force and the ATF.

Both Shannon and Warren were traveling down I-20 near Tuscaloosa, Alabama when they stopped their vehicles on an exit ramp. Officers pulled behind them to see if they needed assistance and that's when they smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

A K9 officer was brought in and officers recovered about 15 pounds of marijuana with a value of over $50,000.

Shannon and Warren were taken into custody and charged with trafficking in marijuana. They're being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $1.5 million bond each.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.