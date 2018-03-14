Metro Atlanta school districts announce plans for student walkouts

As thousands of students prepare to participate in National Walkout Day, a number of metro Atlanta school districts have announced their plans on whether they'll allow students to do so without facing disciplinary action.

Atlanta Public Schools: Students allowed to participate

Bartow County: Student lead program over intercom. Seventeen seconds of silence will follow the program. Students who walk out will face possible punishment in accordance to the Code of Conduct in the Student Handbook

Cherokee County: Events will be held at the same time as the National event from approximately 10 to 10:17 a.m.

Clayton County: Supports demonstrations and says students can participate without fear of administrative penalty

Cobb County: Early released scheduled long before the walkouts were planned, Does not condone nor support walkout

Douglas County: Students who walk out for a reasonable amount of time and return in an orderly fashion will not face consequences

Fulton County: Supports walk-outs and adjusted schedules for middle & high school students who want to participate. For safety reasons, Fulton Co Schools will have all their campuses on lockdown on Wednesday. They are not allowing any visitors, including media, on any campuses.

Gwinnett County: Does not support nor condone walkout

Hall County: Students can participate in walkout. However, if a student leaves campus without permission prior to the end of the school day, discipline for unexcused absence from classes could be applied

Henry County: Students allowed to participate

Paulding County: Students allowed to walk outside for 17 minutes at 10 a.m.

