Former employee sentenced for molesting young girl in Office Depot bathroom

A former employee of an Office Depot location in Cobb County will spend the next 10 years in prison after being convicted of molesting a 14 year-old girl at the store in June of 2015.

Eric Lashaun Walker, 27, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of child molestation, cruelty to children in the first degree, and obstruction of an officer.

On June 17, 2015, Walker was working at the store on Cobb Parkway in Smyrna when he followed the girl into the bathroom and sexually assaulted her. When police arrived at the store, Walker became combative and it took four officers to bring him under control.

“This defendant was a true predator that chose a victim of opportunity,” said ADA Drew Healy in a press release. “Our community is now safer due to this child coming forward and disclosing her abuse.” Healy prosecuted the case.

Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He'll serve 10 of those years with the rest to be served on probation.

He'll also have to register as a sex offender.

