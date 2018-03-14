IRS Phone Scam: What you need to know

Ever received a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and threatening to arrest you unless you send them money? Better Call Harry got one, with the caller also saying that Harry was being monitored.More >
Ever received a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and threatening to arrest you unless you send them money? Better Call Harry got one, with the caller also saying that Harry was being monitored.More >
While thousands of students participated in a walkout Wednesday, students at a Catholic school in Roswell held a walk-in.More >
While thousands of students participated in a walkout Wednesday, students at a Catholic school in Roswell held a walk-in.More >
Day two of witness testimony brings more details of what happened days before Tex McIver says he accidentally shot and killed his wife.More >
Day two of witness testimony brings more details of what happened days before Tex McIver says he accidentally shot and killed his wife.More >
Tough questions for Atlanta police after two women said they were assaulted by a homeless man in midtown and no one responded to their call for help.More >
Tough questions for Atlanta police after two women said they were assaulted by a homeless man in midtown and no one responded to their call for help.More >
Beware of smartphones that look and feel just like the real thing. Experts say they are so similar to real phones that even repair stores are fooled at first sight.More >
Beware of smartphones that look and feel just like the real thing. Experts say they are so similar to real phones that even repair stores are fooled at first sight.More >
Ever received a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and threatening to arrest you unless you send them money? Better Call Harry got one, with the caller also saying that Harry was being monitored.More >
Ever received a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and threatening to arrest you unless you send them money? Better Call Harry got one, with the caller also saying that Harry was being monitored.More >
A Suwanee company is now closed, and there are warrants out for the arrest of the owner. Better Call Harry explains how to prevent that result from happening to you.More >
A Suwanee company is now closed, and there are warrants out for the arrest of the owner. Better Call Harry explains how to prevent that result from happening to you.More >
The more expensive the trip you’re planning, the more important that you protect yourself. Better Call Harry gives you sites where you can comparison shop, in this Consumer Reports story.More >
The more expensive the trip you’re planning, the more important that you protect yourself. Better Call Harry gives you sites where you can comparison shop, in this Consumer Reports story.More >
Food poisoning is not a term you want to see when you’re going online to check out restaurant reviews. But health officials in some cities around the country are now using computer programs to search for complaints of foodborne illnesses on social media sites.More >
Food poisoning is not a term you want to see when you’re going online to check out restaurant reviews. But health officials in some cities around the country are now using computer programs to search for complaints of foodborne illnesses on social media sites.More >
Everybody seemed to have an opinion on a story we did last month about a woman who pulled her car into a driveway to turn around.More >
Everybody seemed to have an opinion on a story we did last month about a woman who pulled her car into a driveway to turn around.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
Which cities are the fattest?More >
Which cities are the fattest?More >
Wednesday at 10 a.m., national walkout protests are planned across the nation and here in metro Atlanta.More >
Wednesday at 10 a.m., national walkout protests are planned across the nation and here in metro Atlanta.More >
Police say a 14-year-old girl who went missing from a Maine foster home has been found safe in Georgia and the man who took her there has killed himself.More >
Police say a 14-year-old girl who went missing from a Maine foster home has been found safe in Georgia and the man who took her there has killed himself.More >
As thousands of students prepare to participate in National Walkout Day, a number of metro Atlanta school districts have announced their plans on whether they'll allow students to do so without facing disciplinary action.More >
As thousands of students prepare to participate in National Walkout Day, a number of metro Atlanta school districts have announced their plans on whether they'll allow students to do so without facing disciplinary action.More >