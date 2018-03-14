IRS Phone Scam: What you need to know

Ever received a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and threatening to arrest you unless you send them money?

Better Call Harry got one, with the caller also saying that Harry was being monitored. Harry initially suspects some colleagues of spying on him. So he reaches out to the IRS and a spokesman puts him at ease, telling him the IRS is not watching him and reminding him of what every taxpayer should know.

The IRS will not call you about your case. They will contact you by mail. Check out the video for a serious lesson and some laughs.

