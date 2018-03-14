Is the IRS watching you?

Crews battled a fire at two vacant apartment buildings on Atlanta's west side and it also forced the closure of a busy roadway.More >
Crews battled a fire at two vacant apartment buildings on Atlanta's west side and it also forced the closure of a busy roadway.More >
Ever received a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and threatening to arrest you unless you send them money? Better Call Harry got one, with the caller also saying that Harry was being monitored.More >
Ever received a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and threatening to arrest you unless you send them money? Better Call Harry got one, with the caller also saying that Harry was being monitored.More >
Tough questions for Atlanta police after two women said they were assaulted by a homeless man in midtown and no one responded to their call for help.More >
Tough questions for Atlanta police after two women said they were assaulted by a homeless man in midtown and no one responded to their call for help.More >
While thousands of students participated in a walkout Wednesday, students at a Catholic school in Roswell held a walk-in.More >
While thousands of students participated in a walkout Wednesday, students at a Catholic school in Roswell held a walk-in.More >
Day two of witness testimony brings more details of what happened days before Tex McIver says he accidentally shot and killed his wife.More >
Day two of witness testimony brings more details of what happened days before Tex McIver says he accidentally shot and killed his wife.More >
Ever received a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and threatening to arrest you unless you send them money? Better Call Harry got one, with the caller also saying that Harry was being monitored.More >
Ever received a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and threatening to arrest you unless you send them money? Better Call Harry got one, with the caller also saying that Harry was being monitored.More >
A Suwanee company is now closed, and there are warrants out for the arrest of the owner. Better Call Harry explains how to prevent that result from happening to you.More >
A Suwanee company is now closed, and there are warrants out for the arrest of the owner. Better Call Harry explains how to prevent that result from happening to you.More >
The more expensive the trip you’re planning, the more important that you protect yourself. Better Call Harry gives you sites where you can comparison shop, in this Consumer Reports story.More >
The more expensive the trip you’re planning, the more important that you protect yourself. Better Call Harry gives you sites where you can comparison shop, in this Consumer Reports story.More >
Food poisoning is not a term you want to see when you’re going online to check out restaurant reviews. But health officials in some cities around the country are now using computer programs to search for complaints of foodborne illnesses on social media sites.More >
Food poisoning is not a term you want to see when you’re going online to check out restaurant reviews. But health officials in some cities around the country are now using computer programs to search for complaints of foodborne illnesses on social media sites.More >
Everybody seemed to have an opinion on a story we did last month about a woman who pulled her car into a driveway to turn around.More >
Everybody seemed to have an opinion on a story we did last month about a woman who pulled her car into a driveway to turn around.More >
Officials with Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a search is on for a man they said fled a traffic stop on Wednesday.More >
Officials with Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a search is on for a man they said fled a traffic stop on Wednesday.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
While thousands of students participated in a walkout Wednesday, students at a Catholic school in Roswell held a walk-in.More >
While thousands of students participated in a walkout Wednesday, students at a Catholic school in Roswell held a walk-in.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
If you recently purchased a Snuggie or “As Seen On TV” products within the past 20 years, you might be owed a little money.More >
If you recently purchased a Snuggie or “As Seen On TV” products within the past 20 years, you might be owed a little money.More >