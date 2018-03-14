Metro Atlanta students show solidarity with Parkland students, participate in national walkout

Exactly one month after a gunman stormed into a Florida high school and killed 17 people, a generation shaped by gun violence let its voices be heard on Wednesday.More >
Exactly one month after a gunman stormed into a Florida high school and killed 17 people, a generation shaped by gun violence let its voices be heard on Wednesday.More >
The Gwinnett County Schools Police Dept. was called to Shiloh Middle School on Monday after a tip said a 14-year-old student brought a handgun to school.More >
The Gwinnett County Schools Police Dept. was called to Shiloh Middle School on Monday after a tip said a 14-year-old student brought a handgun to school.More >
The Movie Tavern in Tucker transformed into an African nation on Tuesday for more than 700 students from Dekalb County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools.More >
The Movie Tavern in Tucker transformed into an African nation on Tuesday for more than 700 students from Dekalb County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools.More >
Three winners have been awarded Implementation Grants and Scaling Grants according to Governor Nathan Deal's office.More >
Three winners have been awarded Implementation Grants and Scaling Grants according to Governor Nathan Deal's office.More >
The fraternities and sorority for the inaugural Greek Life experience at Reinhardt University have been selected, and chapters will open for the 2017-18 academic year.More >
The fraternities and sorority for the inaugural Greek Life experience at Reinhardt University have been selected, and chapters will open for the 2017-18 academic year.More >
Which cities are the fattest?More >
Which cities are the fattest?More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
Wednesday at 10 a.m., national walkout protests are planned across the nation and here in metro Atlanta.More >
Wednesday at 10 a.m., national walkout protests are planned across the nation and here in metro Atlanta.More >
Police say a 14-year-old girl who went missing from a Maine foster home has been found safe in Georgia and the man who took her there has killed himself.More >
Police say a 14-year-old girl who went missing from a Maine foster home has been found safe in Georgia and the man who took her there has killed himself.More >
As thousands of students prepare to participate in National Walkout Day, a number of metro Atlanta school districts have announced their plans on whether they'll allow students to do so without facing disciplinary action.More >
As thousands of students prepare to participate in National Walkout Day, a number of metro Atlanta school districts have announced their plans on whether they'll allow students to do so without facing disciplinary action.More >