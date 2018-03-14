Metro Atlanta students show solidarity with Parkland students, participate in national walkout

Exactly one month after a gunman stormed into a Florida high school and killed 17 people, a generation shaped by gun violence let its voices be heard on Wednesday.

Schools across the nation walked out, including students right here in Atlanta, and left school for 17 minutes in honor and remembrance of the 17 people killed last month at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Some schools were very supportive of the students wanting to be a part. Atlanta Public Schools allowed students to walkout, and Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen joined students at Inman Middle School.

It was a combination of a rally, memorial and protest as students chanted and held signs. But they did pause for a moment of silence to remember the Florida shooting victims.

At 10 a.m., students from Inman Middle School started filing out of the school. They held signs with their message to stop gun violence. That was also their chant.

Students said they were able to work with their principal to come up with a plan that would allow them to hold this peaceful demonstration. After sharing their message and a moment of silence, students lined the sidewalk in front of the school holding hands before going back inside and continuing their school day.

Hundreds of students at Campbell High School in Cobb County also participated in the walkout on Wednesday morning. Several students said it was all about sending a powerful message to stop the violence and make a change because they say they want to feel safe in school.

The walkout happened at the back of the school, and people said it was orderly and very quiet, with students holding hands and some holding signs.

Some local residents with no ties to the school also came out in support of the students, holding signs in front of the school. The residents also said they were in support of change when it comes to gun control, saying it was their community and they wanted to be there to let Campbell students know that if they decided to participate, they had someone cheering them on.

The ACLU has sent a letter to the Cobb County School Superintendent and the principals of Lassiter, Kell and Sprayberry high schools in response to reports that the school may have physically blocked students from leaving school during Wednesday’s protest. Cobb County was not in support of students leaving school to protest.

