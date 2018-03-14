ACLU sends letters to Cobb Co. Schools after reports of students being blocked from protest

The ACLU of Georgia has sent a letter to the Cobb County School superintendent and the principals at Lassiter, Kell and Sprayberry high school in response to reported that the schools may have physically blocked students from leaving school during Wednesday’s protest against gun violence in schools.

Thousands of students across the United States, including here in Metro Atlanta, participated in the nationwide protest by walking out of school at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 people killed on Feb. 14 at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and to protest gun violence in schools.

