Students to ACLU: Schools physically stopped us from walking out

Strong words were written by the Georgia ACLU to the superintendent of Cobb County Schools after reports of students being physically stopped from going outside to participate in Wednesday's national walkout.

The legal director calls the accusations against Sprayberry, Lassiter and Kell high schools shocking, unconscionable and unconstitutional.

Also in Cobb County, CBS46 found two young ladies who said they felt pressured by their principals not to participate. One, who goes to Campbell High School, says she was put in a lose-lose position. She could either take a suspension for walking out or appear to her classmates like someone who is against the cause.

"I felt like if I stayed in the classroom, it was going to look like I was for it, like it was okay, and if I walked out, I was going to get in trouble," said the student.

Rather than face that dilemma, she decided to stay home the entire day with her parents' permission. Missing the entire day is something the school cannot punish her for, but missing 17 minutes is a punishable offense.

Her sister goes to Campbell Middle School, where the principal threatened to cancel after-school activities for everyone if even one student walked out.

"Nobody walked out, so nobody got in trouble," said the student.

She and her classmates were successfully intimidated, but the Georgia ACLU says unless it's the Campbell Middle School's policy to cancel activities every time a single student skips school, they're not allowed to change it just for today.

"As high school students, there's not much we can do, there's not much we can say, and the only thing we had an idea for, they took it away from us."

CBS46 is tracking whether first amendment lawyers are pursuing official cases against schools where they received complaints about physical restraint.

