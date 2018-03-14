Great-grandfather on life support after argument over parking spot

A great-grandfather is still on life support nearly two weeks after an argument over a parking spot.

It happened in front of a restaurant in Winder.

“He is just a shell of our dad right now,” said Shannon Manders, who struggled to hold back tears thinking of her father.

“He is still in critical condition, he is still on life support, he has a feeding tube, still has brain swelling, still has brain bleeding,” she said.

Danny Payne, 63, is a father to five girls, 14 grandkids and two great-grandkids.

“My sisters and I are spending a lot of time at the hospital," said Manders. "My mom, my aunt, my uncle. My mom is not doing well, they have been married since they were 16-years-old.”

His daughter worries he will not survive.

“Every day, every minute, [because] we don’t know,” said Manders.

On Saturday, March 3, Payne and his wife, Connie, drove to Fatz Restaurant to meet his daughter to celebrate her birthday. When he pulled into a handicap spot in front of the restaurant, witnesses say Morris Ellis yelled at Connie about parking in the spot because they did not have a handicap placard in the window.

“[He] and my mother exchanged some words and it escalated from there,” said Manders.

When Danny Payne got out of the car to defend his wife, witnesses say Ellis pushed him.

“It resulted in my dad being on the ground unconscious and not breathing,” said Manders.

Payne's daughter says her father is diabetic, recently had his toes amputated and posed no threat.

“My dad is about 5'7", maybe 145 pounds,” said Manders.

Ellis was arrested in Alabama and extradited back to Georgia for a bond hearing Wednesday. He's now made bond and is out of jail.

“He gets to go home to his family. He won't 's miss any birthdays, he won't miss graduation, my dad will," said Manders. "I have a niece and nephew that graduate in May and he won’t see that.”

And when the couple - - who both handicap -- pulled into parking space, they didn’t have a placard hanging from their rear-view mirror because they are not supposed to.

It says right on it, "remove before placing vehicle into motion." That's because it could be a distraction while driving and obstruct the view.

