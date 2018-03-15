Suspect shot to death during DeKalb County home invasion

One of three suspects in a home invasion is dead after being shot by a resident at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. inside a unit at the Covington Glen apartments on the 1700 block of Thicket Way in Decatur.

Police say the suspects forced their way into the apartment and an exchange of gunfire took place. Multiple shots were fired.

When police arrived on scene, they found the man dead in the parking lot.

Police tell CBS46 that two young children, ages 8 and 9 and two other adults were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. None were injured.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Police are still searching for the two other suspects.

