Drug raid at Marietta home nets five suspects

Police have arrested five people and are searching for another following a drug raid at a home in Cobb County on Wednesday.More >
Police have arrested five people and are searching for another following a drug raid at a home in Cobb County on Wednesday.More >
Cobb County is mourning the loss a a veteran firefighter who passed away while on duty after responding to two calls.More >
Cobb County is mourning the loss a a veteran firefighter who passed away while on duty after responding to two calls.More >
The legal director of the Georgia ACLU calls the accusations against Sprayberry, Lassiter, and Kell high schools shocking, unconscionable and unconstitutional.More >
The legal director of the Georgia ACLU calls the accusations against Sprayberry, Lassiter, and Kell high schools shocking, unconscionable and unconstitutional.More >
A former employee of an Office Depot location in Cobb County will spend the next 10 years in prison after being convicted of molesting a 14 year-old girl at the store in June of 2015.More >
A former employee of an Office Depot location in Cobb County will spend the next 10 years in prison after being convicted of molesting a 14 year-old girl at the store in June of 2015.More >
Police say a 14-year-old girl who went missing from a Maine foster home has been found safe in Georgia and the man who took her there has killed himself.More >
Police say a 14-year-old girl who went missing from a Maine foster home has been found safe in Georgia and the man who took her there has killed himself.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
If you recently purchased a Snuggie or “As Seen On TV” products within the past 20 years, you might be owed a little money.More >
If you recently purchased a Snuggie or “As Seen On TV” products within the past 20 years, you might be owed a little money.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook, it transforms your genes.More >
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook, it transforms your genes.More >
A suspect in a possible home invasion is dead after being shot by a resident at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Thursday morning.More >
A suspect in a possible home invasion is dead after being shot by a resident at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Thursday morning.More >