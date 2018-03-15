Drug raid at Marietta home nets five suspects

Police have arrested five people and are searching for another following a drug raid at a home in Cobb County on Wednesday.

The bust happened Tuesday at a home on the 1300 block of Arden Drive in Marietta.

Police were tipped off by neighbors who complained to them about illegal drug activity happening at the home.

During the raid, officers found methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

The suspects arrested along with charges they're facing are:

Stephen Wilkie, 51 (possession of methamphetamine, heroin)

James Jackson, 30 (possession of methamphetamine, heroin, obstruction of law enforcement)

James Hartzog, 52 (possession of marijuana)

Marie Rizzo, 30 (possession of cocaine, marijuana)

Maryella Jackson, 68 (possession of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana)

They're still searching for Kimberly Goodsell.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Marietta Police.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.