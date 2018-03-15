8 hospitalized following fire at Cherokee County home

Five children and three adults were hospitalized following a fire at a home in Cherokee County late Tuesday night.

The fire started shortly after 11 p.m. at the home on the 1100 block of Franklin Gold Mine Road, near the border with Forsyth County.

A neighbor alerted police of the fire and when crews arrived on scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

All eight victims sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical. All were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

