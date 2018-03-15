Crews battling blaze at two vacant apartment buildings in Atlanta

Crews are currently battling a fire at two vacant apartment buildings on Atlanta's west side and it's causing a large traffic backup in the area.More >
Tough questions for Atlanta police after two women said they were assaulted by a homeless man in midtown and no one responded to their call for help.More >
Ever received a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and threatening to arrest you unless you send them money? Better Call Harry got one, with the caller also saying that Harry was being monitored.More >
While thousands of students participated in a walkout Wednesday, students at a Catholic school in Roswell held a walk-in.More >
Day two of witness testimony brings more details of what happened days before Tex McIver says he accidentally shot and killed his wife.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
If you recently purchased a Snuggie or “As Seen On TV” products within the past 20 years, you might be owed a little money.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook, it transforms your genes.More >
A suspect in a possible home invasion is dead after being shot by a resident at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Thursday morning.More >
