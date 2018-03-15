Crews battling blaze at two vacant apartment buildings in Atlanta

Crews are currently battling a fire at two vacant apartment buildings on Atlanta's west side and it's causing a large traffic backup in the area.

The fire started early Thursday morning at the complex at the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Bolton Road. The fire has forced the closure of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Traffic is backing up at the intersection as crews work to get the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.