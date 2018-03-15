Atlanta hotel evacuated after fire in laundry room

A fire inside the laundry room at an Atlanta hotel forced the evacuation of facility Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out at the Westin Hotel on Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and everyone was allowed back inside.

No injuries were reported.

Report of a fire in the laundry room at the #Westin Hotel. Atlanta Fire on scene and at the location of the fire. Hotel evacuated. No reports of injuries at this time. Smoke can be seen in the area and streets are blocked due to fire equipment. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/3Z1x34WfrD — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) March 15, 2018

