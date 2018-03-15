Atlanta hotel evacuated after fire in laundry room - CBS46 News

Atlanta hotel evacuated after fire in laundry room

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA

A fire inside the laundry room at an Atlanta hotel forced the evacuation of facility Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out at the Westin Hotel on Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and everyone was allowed back inside.

No injuries were reported.

