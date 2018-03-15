Atlanta hotel evacuated after fire in laundry room

Officials with Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a search is on for a man they said fled a traffic stop on Wednesday.More >
Officials with Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a search is on for a man they said fled a traffic stop on Wednesday.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
While thousands of students participated in a walkout Wednesday, students at a Catholic school in Roswell held a walk-in.More >
While thousands of students participated in a walkout Wednesday, students at a Catholic school in Roswell held a walk-in.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
If you recently purchased a Snuggie or “As Seen On TV” products within the past 20 years, you might be owed a little money.More >
If you recently purchased a Snuggie or “As Seen On TV” products within the past 20 years, you might be owed a little money.More >