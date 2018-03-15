Drunk driver smashes into police cruiser during traffic stop

A man is facing DUI charges after he smashed into a police cruiser during a traffic stop in Gwinnett County and the entire incident was caught on dash cam video.

The crash happened on SB I-85 at Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross. The video was captured on dash cam video from a second police cruiser that was several yards behind the cruiser that was struck.

In the video, you can see the SUV plow into the police cruiser, moving it all the way up an entrance ramp onto I-85.

The driver of the SUV, later identified as 33 year-old Arnoldo Mendez Escobar, admitted to officers that he was texting at the time of the crash. Three other passengers were inside the SUV along with Escobar at the time of the crash. None were injured.

The police officer luckily sustained just minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Escobar has been charged with failure to maintain a lane, driving within a median, driving in violation of license restrictions, texting while driving and driving under the influence.

