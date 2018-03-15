Police investigating homicide on Grey Fox Way

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in front of his home on Grey Fox Way in Riverdale Friday morning.

Police said the man was shot around 5 a.m. but did not get called to the scene until just before 8:30 a.m. when a neighbor found the body. Police said they are looking for two or more people.

Investigators believe robbery was the motive behind the shooting, but there is no word on what was stolen or who police are looking for. Investigators are also looking at home surveillance footage from the neighborhood for clues.

A neighbor said they heard about three gunshots around 5 a.m. but didn't see anything out of the ordinary. When they went outside, they saw the man's car door open at 8 a.m. and thought it was odd, so they walked over to the car and found the body and called the police.

