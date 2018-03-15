DeKalb Co. Fire respond to fire at Ross at Stonecrest Mall - CBS46 News

DeKalb Co. Fire respond to fire at Ross at Stonecrest Mall

By WGCL Digital Team
STONECREST (CBS46) -

DeKalb County firefighters are on the scene of a working fire at the Ross Dress For Less at Stonecrest Mall on Mall Parkway. 

Not much info is known at this time, but stay with CBS46 as this story develops.

