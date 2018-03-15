CBS46 GOLF! It's a Georgia Thing Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The GOLF! It’s a Georgia Thing Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Monday, March 26, 2018 and ends Sunday, April 8, 2018 (“Sweepstakes Entry Period”). Entries must be received by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, April 8, 2018 to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Sponsors are not responsible for incomplete, damaged, misdirected, illegible, stolen, late or lost entries.

Sponsor(s): WGCL/Meredith Corporation, 425 14th Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30315; North Georgia Honda Dealers, 8098 N Via De Negocio, Scottsdale, AZ 85258; World Wide Golf Shops, 1421 Village Way, Santa Ana, CA 92705; Edwin Watts Golf, 3150 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.

ENTRY: To enter, visit any of the seventeen (17) North Georgia Honda Dealers locations (list of locations available at http://www.nghondadealers.com/find-a-dealer) during regular business hours from Monday, March 26, 2018 through Sunday, April 8, 2018 and complete and deposit an entry form.

Alternatively, you may enter online by going to www.nghondadealers.com/golf-giveaway and completing the entry form to register and receive one (1) entry.

LIMIT: One entry per person with a valid email address via either entry method during the entire Sweepstakes Entry Period. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

Entries generate by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Georgia in the WGCL-TV/WPCH-TV viewing area, in the following counties: BANKS BARROW, BARTOW, BUTTS, CARROLL, CHATTOOGA, CHEROKEE, CLARKE, CLAYTON, COBB, COWETA, DAWSON, DEKALB, DOUGLAS, FANNIN, FAYETTE, FLOYD, FORSYTH, FULTON, GILMER, GORDON, GREENE, GWINNETT, HABERSHAM, HALL, HARALSON, HEARD, HENRY, JACKSON, JASPER, LAMAR, LUMPKIN, MADISON, MERIWETHER, MORGAN, NEWTON, OCONEE, OGLETHORPE, PAULDING, PICKENS, PIKE, POLK, PUTNAM, RABUN, ROCKDALE, SPALDING, TOWNS, TROUP, UNION, UPSON, WALTON, WHITE, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Monday, April 9, 2018, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. One (1) winner will receive:

one (1) $1,500 Edwin Watts Golf Shop gift card (valid at Edwin Watts Golf – 3150 Piedmont Road NE Atlanta, GA 30305; approximate retail value: $1,500.00). Gift card does not expire.

four (4) CBS46 Tour Atlanta Golf cards (approximate retail value: $596.00). Golf cards are valid for one round of golf per person at all eight participating courses (see http://cbs46deals.nimbledeals.com/deal/default/cbs46-tour-atlanta-golf-card-5 ) for complete list). Cart fees not included. Blackout times vary by course; must call ahead to check availability and book tee time in advance. Golf cards not valid toward leagues, tournaments, or golf outings. Sponsors are not responsible for lost or stolen cards. No cash or credit back on unused amounts. Golf cards expire 12/31/2018.

Total approximate retail value of prize: $2,096.00.

One prize per household. Winner will be notified by phone and/or email on or about Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at WGCL’s address (425 14th Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30315) within fourteen (14) days of notification, during business hours. Gift cards are subject to issuer terms and conditions. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsors’ privacy policies at http://www.cbs46.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy, http://www.nghondadealers.com/privacy-policy and https://www.worldwidegolfshops.com/privacy-policy.aspx. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within fourteen (14) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner may be selected from among the remaining eligible entries by random drawing. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Georgia state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, May 5, 2018 to Winner’s List/ GOLF! It’s a Georgia Thing at WGCL’s address above.

WGCL-TV Terms of Service applies to all entries.

This promotion is powered by Second Street Media Inc. Second Street Media Inc. does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Second Street Media Inc. before entering or participating in this promotion.

http://secondstreet.com/privacy-policy/

http://secondstreet.com/terms-of-use/