Doctors, nurses testify in Tex McIver murder trial

Thursday was another dramatic day in court in the Tex McIver murder trial.

Jurors saw surveillance video of Tex and his wife, Diane, arriving to the hospital after he shot her. The nurses and doctors who worked to save her took the stand on Thursday.

Jurors got a first look at video of the white Ford Expedition Diane McIver was shot in arriving at Emory Hospital in DeKalb County. Tex McIver can be seen wearing a red shirt directing the drive, Dani Jo, after he jumped out of the back passenger seat.

“Did he say ‘I need help’?” Tex’s defense attorney Don Samuel asked Paulos Weldegiorgis, a man who was working valet at Emory Hospital that night.

Weldegiorgis replied, “Yes.”

The video shows McIver putting his limp wife into a wheelchair, but Blair Brown, a nurse who ran out to help, told the jury he wasn’t saying much.

"I looked at him and said can you lift up her leg and then I asked him what's going on and he said gunshot wound," Brown testified.

At the time, Brown said McIver didn’t tell her he was the one who shot Diane. The moments that followed were intense.

The state pointed out that Emory isn’t a trauma center and it took time to find a surgeon to care for Diane. Doctors said at one point Diane was able to speak.

“She looked at me and said ‘I’m going to die,’” Brown said.

A nurse named Mary Wyndom was also there that day and she told a jury she heard Diane say the shooting was an accident.

“Dr. Hardy said, ‘What happened? Did you accidentally shoot yourself?’,” she said. “And she said ‘Yeah. No. My Husband shot me but it was an accident.’”

Meanwhile, nurse Allison Neely, stationed in the lobby said McIver’s attorney was the first person to show up to the hospital, and so did a man with shoulder length hair.

She said at one point McIver and Dani Jo Carter were huddled close to those two men talking quietly for about half an hour. Neely said McIver didn’t appear to be upset.

“He was emotionless," Neely said.

McIver kept mostly the same demeanor in court on Thursday, but at one point during testimony he turned away from the camera and began to tear up.

One of the nurses testified that Diane was asked if she wanted to see her husband, but she didn’t hear her answer. She also said that Tex McIver never specifically asked her to see Diane.

