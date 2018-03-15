Bill to regulate daily fantasy sports back in play in state legislature

A plan to regulate daily fantasy sports in Georgia is back in the spotlight.

State lawmakers have revived a bill that some say will help, but others believe it will hurt Georgia.

During the last legislative session, it got pretty far and then just ran out of gas. So the sponsor wanted to try it again, and it’s gotten pretty far in the process.

State Representative Trey Kelley said he doesn’t play daily fantasy sports, but he wants to help those that do by regulating the industry.

“I think this is something that helps improve the fan experience,” Kelley said. “It’s supported by all our major sports outlets.”

But it is not supported by the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, which said that registering, regulating and taxing the daily fantasy sports industry is going to make things worse.

“Once they do this, then you’re trying to control it like trying to control a fire in the midst of a headwind coming against you,” Mike Griffin of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. “It’s almost impossible once you do that.”

Kelley said it would put consumer protections in place.

We did an in-depth look at fantasy sports across the country. The websites are legal in 14 states, states that have passed laws regulating the sites.

Arkansas was among the first states to do so. The sites are outright banned in at least five states. The other states, including Georgia, are in a grey area, meaning there are no laws yet regulating the industry.

