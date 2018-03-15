Free Home community rallies around family after devastating house fire

Two days after a fire destroyed a Cherokee County home, sending the entire family to the hospital, the local community is offering to help.

Forty miles north of Atlanta, the call for help has been answered.

Kim Hagood is principal at Free Home Elementary School in Canton.

“Our first thought is what are we going to do to help the family and help the kids.” Hagood said.

Two of her students were critically hurt in the devastating house fire on Franklin Goldmine Road.

“This family has been in the Free Home community for generations, so they’re well known and well loved by the whole community,” Hagood said.

The Wilkie family narrowly escaped the fire, but not without serious injuries. All five children are being treated in the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns.

“We have been so fortunate with local businesses who have reached out and offered to help us now and down the road,” Hagood said.

The school decided to help the family by serving as a point of collection for gift cards because looking out for one another is what people do in the Free Home community.

“It’s family,” Hagood said. “It’s what I remember when I grew up as a child. It’s got that small town feel and everybody knows everybody, and if you need anything, somebody is always there to help out.”

The staff at Free Home Elementary School is asking for the community to donate Visa gift cards, gas cards or restaurant cards to give to the family. Two of the children involved in the fire, both boys aged eight and 18-months, are in critical condition. You can drop those off at the Free Home ES PTA located at 12525 Cummings Highway, Canton, Georgia 30115.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

