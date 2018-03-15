Community members mixed after public bench, man gone from area

An Atlanta neighborhood is divided on what to do with a homeless man sleeping on a city bench.

It’s happening in Virginia Highland. That’s where some say the man is making a big mess and scaring off customers, while others say they have no problem with him.

Now that bench and the man who slept on it are gone.

“It looks a lot better,” Atlanta Pro Bikes’ John Eckert said. “Our neighborhood looks clean and people aren’t scared to walk down the street.”

Eckert works at Atlanta Pro Bikes and he's glad to see both the bench and the guy who camped on it gone, saying they hurt nearby business.

“When you have Paul who doesn’t ever have anything nice to say,” he said.

That's Paul Dudley, the man in the cell phone video cussing and charging at the camera. Many people were fed up with the mess Dudley made using this city bench as his personal closet for more than seven years.

“Without the bench there it breaks his routine.”

Atlanta police say they arrested Dudley back on March 8 for urban camping. Shortly after, that's when people in this community say the bench and Dudley were gone.

“I feel like it's a better vibe around here since that bench has been removed.”

To be fair, we did speak with some people who support Dudley and say they didn’t mind him on the street.

We're also learning that the owner of Highland Hardware reached out to Atlanta police and public works to have the bench removed. The owner did not want to go on camera but did say after years of unsuccessfully trying to help Dudley, removing this bench was his only option.

Does the blue tarp look familiar? If you've walked through the Highlands it should.

It belongs to Dudley, and underneath it, the hardware store is holding his stuff. And they're also storing the city bench in a workshop. There is no word on when or if they'll put it back.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.