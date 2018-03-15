Cobb County parents, students outraged after not being allowed to participate in national walkout

Thousands of students across Georgia and the country participated in Wednesday’s national school walkout.

Some school districts warned students there could be consequences if they participated, while others took steps to keep students from walking out. Parents in Cobb County want to know why.

Parents were told the Cobb County School District wouldn’t allow the walkout for safety concerns, but parents aren’t buying it.

They said the superintendent shut down the young people with threats of suspension, not getting into elite programs, prom and problems with their college admissions.

Students said they were terrified to participate.

For 17 minutes across Metro Atlanta, students made a statement.

“We are trying to advocate for safer schools and an end to gun violence.”

But not every school district was on board with the walkout. Students in Cobb County were told they would face disciplinary actions if they were not in their classroom at 10 a.m. It outraged parents and students.

“This was such a teachable moment for these students,” said Tammy Andress. “What they learned is if you don’t agree with what we agree with, we will silence you.”

“When someone tells me you’re not allowed to use your voice, it makes me want to yell even louder,” Hannah Andress said.

Hannah Andress was one of the organizers for the walkout at Lassiter High School.

“This walkout is extremely important in pressuring our government into creating effective conversation across party lines so that we see effective results,” she said. “It’s a terrible thing to think about when I walk into school, ‘Am I going to die today?’”

Students wanted to stand in solidarity and walkout with the thousands across the nation, but Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale threatened students with a range of punishments.

Only 30 students participated.

“We went to the field and we did out moment of silence, then a few students including me spoke, and then we walked back into class peacefully and quietly,” Hannah Andress said. “It was empowering seeing myself knowing that I did this event through you’re telling me not to because you’re trying to silence me so it was an empowering 17 minutes.”

We were told that the principal and administration at Lassiter High School was very supportive and proud of their students. They wanted to empower them, but their hands were tied when they district issued its game plan, which did not support the students.

The students said Wednesday wasn’t about skipping class, it was about demanding safer schools and ending gun violence. Now parents are waiting to find out what the consequence will be for those students who did walk out.

We’re told parents will be attending the school board meeting on Thursday night to express their outrage.

