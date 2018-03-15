Tripp Halstead dies

CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died.

Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.

His mother posted a picture on Facebook Thursday morning saying he woke up with a high heart rate and labored breathing.

Tripp was playing outside of his Winder daycare when a tree branch snapped and landed on him, crushing his skull.

Millions tracked his progress and setbacks after he was placed in a medically induced coma. His Facebook page has 1.3 million followers.

