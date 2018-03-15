Former Equifax executive indicted for insider trading released on bond

A former Equifax executive indicted for insider trading was released on bond Thursday.

CBS46 obtained exclusive video of Jun Ying leaving the Federal Courthouse just hours after turning himself in to the FBI and pleading not guilty.

A judge let him loose on $100,000 bond.

Prosecutors say the former chief information officer unloaded nearly a million dollars in stock just before Equifax announced a huge data breach last summer.

Ying is to appear back in court next week.

