Baby struck by stray bullet during shootout in northwest Atlanta

A man was shot in the head and a baby was also struck by a bullet during a shootout at a home on Atlanta's northwest side early Friday morning.

The shootings happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 600 block of Charlotte Place.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting but as many as 60 bullet casing markers were found on the scene.

A woman who lives in the area and heard the gunshots, talked with CBS46 News about what happened.

"I was laying in my bed and I just heard. All those gun shots and somebody seriously got hurt I'm sure," said the woman, who didn't want to be identified.

No word at this time on the condition of either victim.

CBS46 is working to obtain additional information and will have updates as new information is learned.

