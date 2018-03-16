Baby struck by stray bullet during shootout in northwest Atlanta

A man was shot in the head and a baby was also struck by a bullet during a shootout at a home on Atlanta's northwest side early Friday morning.More >
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in front of his home on Grey Fox Way in Fulton County Friday morning.More >
The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office formally indicted four men in the fatal shooting and robbery at Barcelona Wine Bar on Nov. 19, 2017.More >
The body of the 15-year-old white male has been identified, but authorities will not be releasing his name or the school he attended. It is believed the teen was a residence of the area.More >
Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis has been charged with rape in Atlanta.More >
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
Officials with Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a search is on for a man they said fled a traffic stop on Wednesday.More >
