Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County woman

A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing Clayton County woman who hasn't been seen or heard from since leaving Southern Regional Hospital in Riverdale on March 14.

Adeline Smith, 57, was last seen after being discharged from the hospital at around 8 a.m.

She has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

She is only described as a black female. Her caregiver could only provide a black and white image of her and was also unable to provide information on her physical characteristics.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3641.

