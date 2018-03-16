Pacifier and teether holders recalled for choking hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of pacifier and teether holders that could cause a choking risk for babies.

The snap can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children.

The holders, distributed by Handi-Craft Company of St. Louis, were sold in the U.S. and Canada. They were sold in eight different styles Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny.

The holders were sold at Bed Bath and Beyond, HEB Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys R Us/Babies R Us, Walmart and online at Amazon.com from August 2015 to March of 2018.

No injuries have been reported.

