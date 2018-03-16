Remembering Tripp Halstead

CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >
Officials with Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a search is on for a man they said fled a traffic stop on Wednesday.More >
Officials with Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a search is on for a man they said fled a traffic stop on Wednesday.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >